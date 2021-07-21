Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective (down previously from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

