Credit Suisse AG Has $777,000 Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Simulations Plus worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $938.60 million, a P/E ratio of 83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

