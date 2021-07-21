Credit Suisse AG Has $908,000 Holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $932.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

