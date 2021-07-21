Credit Suisse AG Sells 59,798 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,798 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 924,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 98,750 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 919,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

MRSN stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $864.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

