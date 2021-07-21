Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,796 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.