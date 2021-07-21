Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $639.66 million, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.11. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

