Credit Suisse Group Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,075.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securiti upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.39.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,094.93 and a 52 week high of $1,626.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,437.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock worth $19,426,445. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.