Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €3.40 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.40 ($4.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.39 ($3.99).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

