Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$7.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$4.09 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.18.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.