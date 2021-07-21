Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.49. 34,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 563,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.91.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

