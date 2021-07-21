Critical Review: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) & Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Smart Sand alerts:

This table compares Smart Sand and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 33.36% -0.26% -0.18% Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart Sand and Largo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 0 1 0 3.00 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.26%. Given Largo Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Smart Sand.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Sand and Largo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $122.34 million 0.98 $37.95 million $0.07 39.43 Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.64 $6.76 million $0.11 130.82

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Smart Sand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Smart Sand on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 315 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.