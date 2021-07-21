Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.10. 1,898,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,656. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.54.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.