Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.15) per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

