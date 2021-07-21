Crypto Sports Achieves Market Capitalization of $237,642.89 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $237,642.89 and approximately $490.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

