Cryptocean 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $234,832.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00006128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $15.90 million and approximately $234,832.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00047550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00788309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

