CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $45.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.32.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.