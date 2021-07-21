Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 291,074 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2,585.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

