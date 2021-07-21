Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,189 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Crocs worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Crocs by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.