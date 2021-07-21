Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Gentex worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

