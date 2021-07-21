Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,175 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Under Armour by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAA. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

