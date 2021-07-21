Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 275,502 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 108.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 275,502 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,829,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Umpqua by 456.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 965,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,501,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.