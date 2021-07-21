Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $339.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

