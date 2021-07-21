CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Given New GBX 2,630 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,016.80 ($26.35).

CVSG traded up GBX 21.39 ($0.28) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,251.39 ($29.41). 546,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,249.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. CVS Group has a one year low of GBX 1,041 ($13.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,445 ($31.94). The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.71.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

