Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.