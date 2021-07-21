Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $48.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 372555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cytokinetics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

