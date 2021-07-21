Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

