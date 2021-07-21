D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,436,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,077 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $332,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 603.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 162.3% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,349. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $115.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,066 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

