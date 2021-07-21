D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $137.06 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 74.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,238,693 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $137,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,748,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,190,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.77. 67,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

