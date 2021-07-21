D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $184.65 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,359 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.65% of Liberty Broadband worth $184,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.49. 2,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

