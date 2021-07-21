D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $75.92 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,014 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $75,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.24. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

