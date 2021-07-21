D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229,187 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $96,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.30. 3,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,352. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $116.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

