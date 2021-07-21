DA Davidson Weighs in on BancFirst Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.26.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.02 per share, for a total transaction of $72,020.00. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,098,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,865,352.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

