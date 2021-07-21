Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €107.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.82).

ETR DAI opened at €70.07 ($82.44) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €76.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

