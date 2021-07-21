Datamine (DAM) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $508,179.82 and approximately $20,368.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00225401 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001217 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.53 or 0.00829937 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,606,916 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

