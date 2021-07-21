Datum (DAT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,164.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Datum has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $13,164.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014193 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $260.80 or 0.00805436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

