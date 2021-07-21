Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDACU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

