Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

