Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 40,000 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,935,981.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,605,912.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $2,306,120.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,835.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,393.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

