Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lowered its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,435 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,753,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,840,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,462,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,132,000.

HCARU stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

