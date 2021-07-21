Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,748,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,367,000.

OTCMKTS:THMAU opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

