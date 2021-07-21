Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 200,000 HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAQ opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

