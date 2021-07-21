Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAA opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

