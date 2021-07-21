Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 332,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of SmileDirectClub as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 269,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

SDC opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

