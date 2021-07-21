DeFinition (DZI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $184,800.42

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. DeFinition has a market cap of $184,800.42 and $10.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

