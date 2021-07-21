Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of DDF stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

