Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of DDF stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.19.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
