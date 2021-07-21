Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Delek US stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

