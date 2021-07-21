Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €156.44 ($184.04).

ETR:DHER opened at €120.55 ($141.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €111.95. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

