Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

WILLF has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

WILLF stock remained flat at $$55.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

