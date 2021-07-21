Dempze Nancy E Buys 3,041 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 37.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.39.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 451,730 shares of company stock worth $79,508,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,184. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

