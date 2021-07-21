Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $21.54 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after buying an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,602. The stock has a market cap of $606.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

